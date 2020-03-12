Chet Hanks with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Getty

“They’re not even that sick," Chet added. “They’re not worried about it. They’re not tripping.

“But they’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.

“I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about.

“I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well-wishes.

“But I think it’s all going to be alright.”

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has shocked fans by revealing he and his wife Rita have tested positive for Coronavirus while travelling in Australia. Getty

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Tom shared an ambiguous photo of a pair of gloves in a cytotoxic rubbish bin, along with a lengthy message to fans.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too,” Tom began.

He continued: “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The Forrest Gump star went on to say that he and Rita will now play the waiting game – in isolation – until they are given more instructions by medical and hospital staff.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

Tom shared an ambiguous photo of a pair of gloves in a cytotoxic rubbish bin, along with a lengthy message to fans. Instagram

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves! Hanx!” he concluded.

Shocked fans were quick to take to Instagram to show their support for the star, with some even adding a hint of lighthearted humour to soften the surprising of the news.

The Forrest Gump star went on to say that he and Rita will now play the waiting game – in isolation – until they are given more instructions by medical and hospital staff. Getty

“What kind of world are we living in when even Forest Gump isn't safe from Corona?!” one fan wrote.

A second person stated: “Be safe, take care of yourselves, and get well soon!”

A third person added: “Both of you guys will be fine. God bless.”

