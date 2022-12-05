Chet doesn't blame his parents for sending him away Getty

Chet then went on to explain that the men drove him from LA to Utah, where he would be forced to “earn” basic items like packets of sugar to help him survive.

A source tells New Idea that since his ordeal, Chet describes the camp “in a way that sounds almost cult-like”.

“Chet is the first to say he needed something drastic to happen, but perhaps it didn’t need to be quite that drastic,” says a source.

“He is very forgiving of his parents – he feels like they were misled into sending him away. He feels bad that he drove them to the point where they felt like they had no other choice.”

The Hollywood golden couple have been married since 1988 Getty

Meanwhile, sources close to Tom and Rita say they are “dismayed” that Chet is once again ranting publicly about his “mainly very privileged” childhood.

“Tom and Rita tried everything with Chet when he was a kid,” says a source.

“Sending him to Utah is one of their biggest regrets, but neither blames the other. They were united in that decision and they now accept it was the wrong one.”

The ‘White Boy Summer’ rapper has hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons in recent years, including being accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend Kiana Parker in a lawsuit filed in 2021.

In 2016, it was revealed he’d fathered a love child, daughter Michaiah.

“Ever since Chet was a teenager, Tom and Rita have had trouble with him, despite their constant and best efforts” says the source.

“It doesn’t look like that’s about to stop any time soon.”

‘They felt they had no other choice’