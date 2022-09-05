Tom also points out that the show’s other unique quality is that it’s genuinely made for the whole family. Ten

TV shows come and go – even ones that reach the heights of HYBPA?’s popularity. But Tom says what keeps this one “fresh” is its intrinsic DNA based around “the ever-changing news cycle”.

“Because there are different stories every week, it means we don’t have to come up with gimmicks to keep the format fresh,” Tom explains. “There’s no need for ‘intruders’ or ‘shock evictions’ on this show!”

Tom also points out that the show’s other unique quality is that it’s genuinely made for the whole family.

“So much of our viewing these days is done solo, often on a computer. It’s nice to think that this show is an opportunity for people to sit and laugh together,” he says.

Viewers might be surprised to know that although it’s pre-recorded, the episodes are very minimally edited.

“What you see is pretty much what we record. We occasionally cut a few questions due to length. Or sometimes the Channel Ten lawyers suggest we might end up in court if we let a certain comment go to air! But that’s about it.”

Tom has always had a knack for being able to make Australian audiences laugh.

After dropping out of law school to pursue comedy, he teamed up with the likes of Rob Sitch, Santo Cilauro and Jane Kennedy and became one of the founding members of the legendary Working Dog Productions team.

The decision paid dividends, with Tom rising to fame for his hilarious work on TV classic Frontline, followed by co-writing monster hit movies, The Castle and The Dish.

A multitalented producer, comedian, writer, director, actor and host, Tom also devotes his time to the charitable organisation, Learning for Life.

Co-founded by Tom and his wife, Mary Muirhead, the Melbourne-based centre provides early intervention to autistic children.

It’s a cause close to their hearts, after witnessing a close family friend raise an autistic child.

Now, when Tom’s not busy pursuing his comedic or philanthropic projects, the father of two grown-up children says he and his wife try to work on their golfing game.

“We love the idea of being able to spend that time together,” Mary adds.

Tom agrees, quipping: “Even if it is arguing over keeping your head down or not.”

Fave Quip Ever!

For a show that has delivered hundreds of thousands of hilarious moments, you might think it would be hard to pick a favourite, but there is one which firmly sticks out in Tom’s mind.

The hilarious one-liner was delivered when Real Housewives of Melbourne star Janet Roach came on for an evening as a guest quiz master.

“She played a clip of herself [from RHOM] yelling, ‘Oh you stupid, fat b---h.’ And then the question was: Who am I talking to?” Tom previously said.

“Sam [Pang] buzzed in and I thought, ‘Oh God, where is this going?’ Sam looked at her and said, ‘A mirror?’” he explains.

Tom admits as soon as he heard what came out of Sam’s mouth he had a few heart palpations, and was worried Janet would walk straight off the set.

But luckily the no-nonsense tea entrepreneur has a good sense of humour and Tom was relieved when Janet burst out laughing with everyone else.

“Those are the sorts of moments where it’s a wild ride but gee, it’s fun,” he said.

As for the contestants, Tom loves not knowing what will come out of their mouths.

“My responses are laughter, shock and awe in various measures,” he said.

