Could Dickie help boost Today’s ratings?

“Not long after they got together, Karl ditched all of his old mates that he used to have a beer with and started hanging out with Jasmine’s mates instead,” reveals the insider.

Since Karl’s been in a relationship with Jasmine, who is 10 years his junior, the insider suggests the host’s interests have noticeably shifted. For instance, he’s recently been spruiking the fact he joined TikTok, a social media platform primarily popular with millennials.

As a result, the insider believes the ‘new Karl’ is no longer relatable to everyday people who watch Today – and his bosses are said to be concerned it’s impacting the show’s ratings.

“Now Karl keeps talking about TikTok and Snapchat,” the insider says. “He had a hashtag for his wedding. Went to Paris Fashion Week. Things the Today viewers don’t understand – and bosses say it has to stop.”

But all hope isn’t lost. According to the insider, if Karl surrounds himself with down-to-earth peers, it could once again show his authentic personality and ultimately make him a more likeable host.

“He needs to go back to see his old mates and reconnect with everyday Aussies and find out what they care about,” the insider says.

Meanwhile, the latest Today campaign featuring Karl dressed as Hannibal Lecter has been met with mixed reactions.

The bizarre ad sees Karl imitating Anthony Hopkins’ iconic character while seemingly referencing his recent personal life controversies.

“Apparently I’ve been a very naughty boy,” Karl says to co-host Ally Langdon while wearing Hannibal’s mask.

While some viewers found humour in the left-of-centre promotion, others slammed it.

“This is the worst ad I have ever seen … so embarrassing! Stop,” wrote one Instagram user. “Nah I’m actually done,” another replied.

If network bosses decide they are in urgent need of a more likeable Today host, they needn’t look far. Richard ‘Dickie’ Wilkins’ star is firmly on the rise, according to media commentator Rob McKnight.

Has Karl lost it?

The TV Blackbox editor notes the 65-year-old has been a surprise hit with viewers, particularly since taking on the key hosting duties on Weekend Today.

“Dickie is one of those people we just love to see on television,” says the media commentator. “Throughout all the turmoil the Today show has been in over the past few years Dickie has survived – and rightly so.”

And Rob believes that Dickie should immediately be given a prominent role on Today.

“The sooner Dickie returns to the main Today show, the better,” Rob says.

“A Karl, Ally and Dickie combination would make for great TV in the morning with plenty of laughs.”