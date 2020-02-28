The Today show has been caught out by a fake news story featuring a "fugitive Ed Sheeran lookalike".

On Thursday morning, viewers tuned in as they were informed about a "major manhunt" that was underway in the US for a thief who'd been posing as the British singer.

Unfortunately for presenter Tracy Vo who reported the story in her news slot, the story was completely made up.

“A major manhunt underway in the US: The Ohio Fugitive Taskforce hunting a man who’s been taking cash from churches, fooling them into thinking he’s Ed Sheeran. This is his mugshot,” Vo announced.

Hosts Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon were taken in too and they laughed at the unlikely side-by-side images of the fugitive and the star he was impersonating.