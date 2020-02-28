“That’s not Ed Sheeran of course, it’s Ronnie Williams Jr., who even went as far as performing Shape Of You in front of one of the congregations he was stealing money from.
When the pastor was asked why the real Ed Sheeran would’ve performed for $35 and a sandwich, he … just assumed he’d fallen on tough times. There you go; he’s wanted for fraud,” Vo continued.
“Other than the fact they both have red hair, there is nothing alike about them,” said Langdon.
“Great story T-Vo,” Stefanovic told the newsreader.
The problem was, the news source for the story was the “Portsmouth Ohio Official”, a Facebook page with almost 40,000 followers that is clearly labelled as “Satire/Parody.”
“Portsmouth Ohio official is a news and entertainment satire web publication. This page is for entertainment purposes only,” runs a disclaimer on the page.
Today admitted to their blunder later in the show.
“It turns out it was a fake news story all along. We did fall for this one. It was from a satirical news site,” they said. “Still a good laugh.”