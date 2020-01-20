A parody video of Georgie Gardener and other Today show hosts has been doing the rounds, reminding Channel Nine (and Karl Stefanovic!) there's no hiding from the show's recent drama.
WATCH: Hilarious Bombshell parody trailer mocks Today show drama
Created by YouTube user White Secretion, the clip features ex-hosts Georgie and Deb Knight, and new girl Allison Langdon in a parody of Hollywood movie Bombshell.
The hilarious video features Deb as Charlize Theron, Allison as Margot Robbie and Georgie as Nicole Kidman, the stars of the biographical drama flick based upon the accounts of several women at Fox News who set out to expose CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment.
YouTube
YouTube
YouTube
In the imitation of the flick, the Today show hosts’ heads have hilariously been superimposed on the A-list celebrities’ bodies.
The clip has been a hit with TV execs, and is being passed around industry executives.
“It’s only been up for a couple of hours and it’s already being passed on quickly,” a source told The Daily Telegraph.
“No one knows who has done it but it’s been done extremely well.”
Karl is back on Today with new girl Allison
Channel 9
The parody is the latest scandal for the Today show, which has seen a complete axing of staff and a revamp for the new year, including the ditching of Georgie and Deb.
Last year, Karl was sensationally sacked, only to be given his hosting position back again this year.