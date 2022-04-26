She said yes! Timm proposed to his girlfriend Briana with this romantic set up. Instagram

The couple was quickly congratulated on the news in the comments, including by several of Timm’s former reality TV co-stars and friends.

“Wowwww! Congratulations!!,” Bachelorette co-star Jackson Garlick said, followed by Ciarran Stott, Jamie Doran and Carlin Sterritt.

“Amazingggg! Congratulations guys,” Bachelor In Paradise star Jessica Brody wrote, along with Keira Maguire and Mary Viturino.

Timm’s come a long way since The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise. Instagram

Timm followed up with a behind-the-scenes video of the proposal set-up and seemingly took a dig at his Bachie days in the caption.

“Didn’t need a film crew for this,” he said. “This ones real life.”

In the clip, Briana takes her seat at a candle-lit table set up for two, with the mood for the evening made romantic by rose petals and soft lighting.

The pair have been dating on and off for several years. Instagram

The pair had been dating on and off for six years before Timm appeared on Angie Kent’s season of the Bachelorette in 2019, and later on Bachelor In Paradise.

It was in paradise that Timm and Brittany Hockley struck up a romance, and while they left Fiji together to explore things in the ‘real world’, the two split shortly after returning to Australia.

Not only did Timm ghost Britt shortly after their exit, but he also confirmed that he had gotten back with Briana while the show was still airing.

