Despite being "all in" for Angie Kent (right) last year, Timm Hanly (left) admits he'd never take the Gogglebox star back, Channel Ten

“I haven’t really haven’t thought about it [but] I haven’t been able to get away from it actually because my DMs are just full of people going ‘Oh your shot! Have a go!’” he replied.

During the chat, Timm also admitted he had no plans to try and reignite his romance with Angie – despite insisting he was “all in” during The Bachelorette.

“Got to have a bit of credibility,” Timm explained, adding he wanted to keep his “self respect”.

Timm was left heartbroken after being dumped by Angie in last year's Bachelorette finale. Channel Ten

In the emotional Bachelorette finale, which aired in November last year, Tim was left heartbroken when Angie dumped him in favour of Carlin.

In a final display of his affection for Angie, Timm spent their final moments comforting her, despite his own anguish.

"I'm gutted, I just don't want to see you cry," Timm confessed to Angie, when she asked why he wasn't crying.

"Be happy. We have had the best…do not cry over it, we have had the best time together. It's just the situation we're in and I'm just so happy that I've met you and I've cherished every moment with you."

Moments later, Timm broke down when he was alone with producers.

Angie and Carlin confirmed their break up earlier this month. Channel Ten

Timm will return to screens tonight for Bachelor in Paradise where he is looking for his second shot at love – and steamy promos show him hooking up with Brittany Hockley from The Honey Badger’s season of The Bachelor.

Meanwhile, Angie and Carlin confirmed their split on July 1 after weeks of speculation they’d gone their separate ways.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Wednesday, 7.30pm on Channel Ten.