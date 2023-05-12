The Nescafé Café Creations team have captured the joy of a morning coffee in their latest yet-to-be-released coffee flavour. Nestlé's Aussie coffee branch has reimagined an Australian food favourite and bottled it up into an easily enjoyable caffeinated beverage.
Perfect for a morning pick-me-up, this upcoming mocha flavour release is set to be a good one...
WATCH: How to make an easy mocha slice. Article continues after video.
Nescafé and Tim Tam are collaborating to release a new instant coffee mocha flavour!
The Original Choc Mocha inspired by Tim Tam is set for release in late May 2023! While yet-to-be-released, teasers of this iconic collab have made their way across social media - and fans will be given the chance to try the unique flavour before it hits the shelves...
They've spilt the beans...
Supplied
Self titled the "country's worst-kept secret", Nescafé have taken ownership of Internet users' eagle-eyed leak of the flavour.
And on Friday May 12, they've officially split the beans! Their newest 'Mocha Mail' scheme will allow 2,500 Aussies to try the Tim Tam coffee flavour before it is officially released in Woolworths later this month.
The collab was leaked on social media!
Instagram
Prior to dropping in the supermarket, people can register their interest to receive one of 2,500 free sample sachets in the mail.