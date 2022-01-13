Decadent Triple Choc. Arnott's

For those who constantly tell their mates that the Double Coat simply isn’t chocolatey enough, the Decadent Triple Choc is the flavour for you. As the name suggests, it’s the Tim Tam you love with even more velvety chocolate.

For caramel fans, the Salted Caramel Brownie Tim Tams include a luscious milk chocolate coating with extra choc covering two crunchy biscuits. This is sandwiched between chocolate brownie flavoured cream and an extra gooey salted caramel centre.

The Dark Choc Raspberry Tart and Dark Choc Mint have the same components, only with Dark chocolate. The former has a raspberry flavoured cream and centre, and the latter has a mint cream and choc centre.

Dark Choc Raspberry Tart. Arnott's

Not only have Arnott’s dropped these new deluxe flavours, they have been spending time with scientists to prove their indulgence lives up to the hype.

Partnering with Australia’s best QEEG and Brain Mapping experts, the Sydney Neurofeedback Centre, the company saw major activity in the brain when eating a Tim Tam deluxe.

Neurologist Tim Lucas explained just how the brain science worked (thank god).

“When the brain is aroused and actively engaged in mental activities, it generates beta waves," he said. "These waves tend to sit on a relatively low amplitude but move the fastest and at a higher frequency. So, when our minds are vastly engaged or highly aroused, a spike in beta waves will be a sign of that."

Dark Choc Mint. Arnott's

Needless to say, when Arnott's trustworthy Tim Tam test eaters (where do we sign up, by the way?) tried the new range, these beta waves sure had a party.

“When Arnott’s told us about their yet-to-be-launched and most indulgent Tim Tam range ever, we were curious to understand what indulging in one might do to Aussie brains," Tim explained.

"We entered the experiment quite doubtful we’d see drastic results that might indicate pleasure. So, we were pleasantly surprised to learn that smelling a Tim Tam Deluxe – let alone biting into one – quite literally lit up the brains and activated the high beta waves in ways we’d never seen before, in every one of the clients we tested.”

The four flavours are due to hit shelves nationwide this week!

Got a sweet tooth? Check out the articles below!

Vegans rejoice! This deliciously creamy new line up of desserts is entirely plant-based

KitKat and Byron Bay cookies team up for the collab of the summer!

Grab a bite of Rolo and Allen's all-new chocolate treats

You won't be able to get enough of this caramel apple cobbler

This lemon coconut slice will have you coming back for seconds

Bring back beloved childhood memories by making these easy cream buns

The easiest way to make Kinder-stuffed pancakes at home