Tim Minchin has announced a string of solo performances across Australia in the latter half of 2023, and the first few months of 2024 - news that will surely be music (literally) to the ears of his many fans across the country.

The Aussie comedian, actor, writer, musician, poet, composer, singer-songwriter (the list goes on really) last toured the country in 2019 with his sell-out 'Back Tour' and is now returning with a piano show that he has dubbed 'An Unfunny Evening' with himself.

WATCH NOW: Tim Minchin sings a song from the heart for his homeland.