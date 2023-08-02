Where is Tim Minchin touring in Australia?
Starting in October, Tim will take his 'An Unfunny Evening with Tim Minchin' tour to Sydney, Hobart, Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth, Geelong, and Newcastle for 17 shows.
When is Tim Minchin touring Australia?
Thursday 19th, Friday 20th, Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd of October: Comedy Theatre, Melbourne
Saturday, 4th November, and Sunday, 5th November: QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane
Friday 10th November and Saturday 11th November: State Theatre, Sydney
Friday 17th and Saturday 18th November: Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Sunday, 3rd December: Lewellyn Hall, Canberra
Saturday, 20th January: Costa Hall, Geelong
Friday, 9th February: Her Majesty's Theatre, Adelaide
Sunday, 18th February: Civic Theatre, Newcastle
Thursday 22nd, Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th February: Regal Theatre, Perth
When do tickets to Tim Minchin's Australian tour go on sale?
The Live Nation, Venue, and My Ticketek presales will run from Wednesday, 2nd August 10am (local time) until Friday, 4th August 10am (local time).
The general sale to the public will then commence from 12pm (local time) on Friday, 4th August.
Buy tickets for Sydney and Hobart here.
Buy tickets for Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, and Perth here.
Buy tickets for Newcastle here.
Buy tickets for Geelong here.
Buy tickets for Brisbane here.
Ticket prices range from $101.05 for B Reserve to $121.30 for A Reserve.