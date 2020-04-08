Tiger King star Joe Exotic has been accused of carrying out horrific acts of animal abuse at the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma by his niece.

Chealsi Putman has revealed to Daily Mail that viewers only get glimpses of her uncle's true colours on the Netflix documentary, Tiger King and in real life his abhorrent acts are much worse.

"In the Tiger King Netflix series, you can see glimpses of his evil persona but in real-life Joe is 100 times worse. I want people to know who the real Joe Exotic is, not the one you've seen on TV," Putman said.

In the shock allegations, Chealsi said as time went on, Joe only saw the animals in his park as a money-making venture, claiming he even became abusive toward them.

She said: "I've personally witnessed Joe spray a tiger with a fire extinguisher, not out of a safety or for a life saving reason, but because the tiger didn't react the way Joe had wanted it to."