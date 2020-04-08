His niece also alleged that Joe sold countless baby tigers illegally.
"He would either take cash under the table for the sale of the tiger or if someone sent a check, it would be made out to another person, or if the money was wired to a store, it would be in another person's name.
"Joe always attempted to distance himself from any illegal activity, but he had no problem involving his employees in it."
Most shockingly, she claimed when a tiger cub died, Joe would freeze it. He said he was involved in research with Texas A&M University but she said she never saw any evidence of that and believes he sold them to private individuals to get stuffed.
"Over the years there must have been at least 10 tiger cubs that he froze. I have no idea what happened to them, they would just disappear."
Chealsi also alleged that she had heard there were videos of people performing sex acts on the animals at her uncle's zoo. Although she clarified she hadn't seen the videos herself.
"'I didn't want to see them, I just heard about them," she told the publication.