Right now, the rate for a hacked Disney+ account appears to be between $3 and $10 USD. This is up to five times more than a hacked Netflix account.

People have reportedly been waiting on the phone and online chat lines for hours with the company, with many saying that Disney has yet to solve the issue with any of them.

As of right now, Disney yet to comment on the major hacking scandal. But what can be recommended if you have already subscribed, is change your password immediately.

To ensure the highest amount of security, make your password completely different from the previous one, and as unusual as possible.

The other option is to create a new account entirely. It is important to also check your email for any password change requests.

One main sign that your account has been hacked will be if you see an error code 86. Contact customer service immediately as your account will have been blocked.

You can also contact Disney Plus Help on Twitter for further help.

Below is further information about Disney+ which has just launched in Australia today.

HOW MUCH WILL DISNEY PLUS COST?

Disney+ will cost $8.99 per month (or $89.99 per year).

If you're in New Zealand, you'll be paying $NZD9.99 per month.

WHAT SHOWS AND FILMS WILL DISNEY PLUS HAVE?

Disney has also clawed back its content from other streaming services like Netflix and Stan, which includes Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content. So tons!

Generally speaking, Disney Plus will be the exclusive streaming home for all of Disney's theatrical releases in 2019 and beyond. It also has original shows and films, and a huge library of legacy movies and shows to watch.

Here's what's coming soon on the streaming service:

