Thomas opened up about his relationship with Meghan.

The details come after in the controversial documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, Meghan’s father opens up about his estranged relationship from his daughter and how they haven’t spoken for some time.

He further went on to reveal that he will keep giving interviews until she talks to him.

“I pretty much will give an interview and wait for 30 days for some kinda answer back,” he said on Good Morning Britain.

“If I don't get one back, then I'll try another interview. That's about the only shot I have.”

Meghan and Harry may not see Thomas again.

But, after all these interviews, has Thomas ruined his chances of ever seeing his daughter again?

“If I was his daughter, I think I would be very suspect of resuming a relationship with him,” royal commentator Angela Mollard reveals on New Idea’s podcast Royals.

“You know he sold her out over and over and he is still selling her out.”

What’s more, Ange admits that it is hard not to compare his antics to Kate Middleton’s family.

“I keep thinking imagine this is your dad versus the Middleton’s,” she says.

“William is so lucky. Carole Middleton is reportedly like a second mother to him in terms of the help and advice and the sense of calm and warmth that they offer.”

Indeed it may be some time before Meghan reaches out to her father again.

“I don’t think they are going to be sitting around having Christmas with Thomas Markle anytime soon.”