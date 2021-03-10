Thomas Markle has slammed "snotty" Prince Harry in a new interview Good Morning Britain

Taking a further swipe at Harry, Thomas added: “We all make mistakes … but I’ve never played naked pool and I’ve never dressed up like Hitler.”

The naked pool playing and dressing up like Hitler remarks were in reference to two of Harry’s most controversial photos published in the prince’s youth.

During Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all with Oprah, Meghan admitted she felt "betrayed" by her father. Getty

Speaking to Oprah, Meghan admitted that she felt betrayed by her father after he staged the paparazzi photos ahead of the wedding.

"I said, you know, the institution has never intervened for anything for us, but they can try to go in and kill this story. But if they do this once, we're not going to be able to use that same leverage to protect our own kids one day,” she said, adding that she told him they could help him if he told the truth.

"He wasn't able to do that. And that for me has really resonated, especially now as a mother," she said.

"And also me saying just full stop, if we use this to protect you, we won't be able to protect our own children one day. Well, I'm talking about your grandchildren, so I can't — I mean, I look at Archie. I think about this child and I go I can't, I genuinely can't imagine doing anything to intentionally cause pain to my child."

Meghan with her dad Thomas Markle and mum Doria Ragland. Supplied

In the Good Morning Britain interview, Thomas confessed he “regretted” the paparazzi photos and had made multiple attempts to apologise to Harry and Meghan.

“I’m very disappointed about it, I’ve apologised about this thing, at least 100 times,” Thomas said.

“The bottom line is I’ve never heard back from Meghan and Harry in any way, shape or form. I would love to hear from them.

“I’ve been pushed around and knocked down for one thing I did, one big mistake I made and I’ve apologised many times.”

He added: “I love my daughter very much. But she’s pretty much ghosted all of her family on her mother’s side and my side.”