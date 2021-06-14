Thomas Markle sat down with 60 minutes in a tell-all interview. Channel Nine

The father went on to discuss the arrival of Lilibet, lamenting that he may never get to see his granddaughter.

"There’s a good chance that I might never see my grandchildren. I’m not looking for pity. I’m just saying that’s a reality."

The 76-year-old also suggested that the radio silence he was receiving from his daughter was "cold" and that "it's even more cold to do it to the Queen".

This isn't the first time Thomas has spoken out about his daughter and son-in-law. Following Harry and Meghan's famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, the 76-year-old appeared on Good Morning Britain to take aim at the couple.

The scorned father revealed that ahead of Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding in 2018, he received a call from Harry while he recovering from a heart attack.

“Harry had said to me, ‘If you had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened to you,’” Thomas, who pulled out of the wedding at the 11th hour due to his heart problems, said.

“Me, laying in a hospital bed after having a procedure, I had a stent put here and put here and that was kind of snotty so I hung up on him.”

In 2018, after Thomas staged paparazzi photos of himself ahead of Meghan and Harry’s wedding, the Duchess announced that the now 76-year-old would no longer be walking her down the aisle on her big day. Since then, the pair’s rocky relationship has been well documented.