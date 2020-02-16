A behind-the-scenes video featuring Meghan Markle's work with Vogue has been released, which reportedly has the Palace "cringing". Instagram

The video was uploaded to celebrate the former Suits actress guest-editing an edition of Vogue that became the best-selling issue of the decade. Instagram

"People have this idea that palace advisers are a bit po-faced but that simply isn’t true. Just look at the brilliant footage of the Queen when she took part in that James Bond skit with Daniel Craig to highlight the London Olympics.

"But this just leaves her [Meghan] open to ridicule. It just goes to show where their priorities lie. Likes and clicks online."

The video comes days after news that Harry and Meghan have sacked all 15 of their staff after closing their Buckingham Palace office.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told their team in person in January, with one or two staff being absorbed back into the royal household, according to Daily Mail, however most are now negotiating redundancy packages.

Harry and Meghan are stepping back from their senior royal roles Getty

A source revealed to the publication: "Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed. While the details are still being finalised and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies."

Staff at Frogmore Cottage have already been moved into other positions Getty

Those who have been ousted by the Sussexes include the couple's newly appointed private secretary, Fiona McIlwham and their hugely experienced communications chief Sara Latham, as well as their press officers, their social media expert and other members of their communications team.

The source insisted most accept their fate.

Harry and Meghan want to live in North America for part of the year Getty

New dad Harry is concerned for his son Archie Instagram

"The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people. The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken," the source said.

"They are all close and supporting each other. The team are busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements."