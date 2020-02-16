"People have this idea that palace advisers are a bit po-faced but that simply isn’t true. Just look at the brilliant footage of the Queen when she took part in that James Bond skit with Daniel Craig to highlight the London Olympics.
"But this just leaves her [Meghan] open to ridicule. It just goes to show where their priorities lie. Likes and clicks online."
The video comes days after news that Harry and Meghan have sacked all 15 of their staff after closing their Buckingham Palace office.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex told their team in person in January, with one or two staff being absorbed back into the royal household, according to Daily Mail, however most are now negotiating redundancy packages.
A source revealed to the publication: "Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed. While the details are still being finalised and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately there will be some redundancies."
Those who have been ousted by the Sussexes include the couple's newly appointed private secretary, Fiona McIlwham and their hugely experienced communications chief Sara Latham, as well as their press officers, their social media expert and other members of their communications team.
The source insisted most accept their fate.
"The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people. The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken," the source said.
"They are all close and supporting each other. The team are busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements."