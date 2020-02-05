RELATED: Miranda Kerr Sparkles In New Pregnancy Shoot

How Old Is Miranda Kerr?

Miranda’s birthday (DOB) is April 20, 1983. She is 36 years old.

How Tall Is Miranda Kerr?

Miranda Kerr stands at a height of 5ft 8in or 1.75 m.

What Is Miranda Kerr's Real Name?

Miranda’s real name is Miranda May Kerr.

What Nationality Is Miranda Kerr?

Miranda Kerr is Australian.

How Much Does Miranda Kerr Weigh?

Miranda’s weight is 54 kg, or 119 pounds.

What Are Miranda’s Modelling Measurements?

Miranda’s body measurements are 34-24-34, with a bra size of 32B.

Where Does Miranda Kerr Live?

Miranda currently lives in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Who Are Miranda Kerr's Parents?

Her mum is Therese Kerr, and her dad is John Kerr.

Does Miranda Kerr Have Siblings?

Yes. Miranda doesn’t have any sisters, but she has a brother, Matthew Kerr – he is two years younger than her.

What Is Miranda Kerr's Net Worth?

Based on her salary from modelling jobs, product endorsements, and profits from Kora Organics, her estimated net worth is $USD45-million (or, $AUD66.2-million).

What Religion Does Miranda Kerr Practice?

Miranda is Christian, and integrates meditation into her regular prayers.

Where Did Miranda Kerr Go To High School?

Miranda Kerr went to All Hallows’ School in Brisbane.

What Did Miranda Kerr Look Like When She Was Young?

Even when she was young Miranda already had those signature plump cheeks and dimples!

How Many Times Has Miranda Kerr Been Married?

Miranda Kerr has been married twice.

What Did Her Wedding Dresses Look Like?

Miranda’s first dress is a mystery, as she and Orlando Bloom got married in secret in 2010. She did wear a beautiful white dress to the 2011 Met Costume Institute Gala which confirmed the marriage rumours, but we’ve never seen her wedding photos!

For her second wedding to Evan Spiegel, Miranda wore a Dior white dress inspired by Grace Kelly, with long sleeves and embroidered lilies.

What Did Her Engagement Rings Look Like?

Miranda’s first ring, from ex-husband Orlando Bloom, had a flower-shaped gold setting with a large centre diamond. Miranda’s engagement ring from Evan Spiegel is a simpler, yet equally stunning piece of jewellery, featuring a round centre diamond and baguette diamonds on each side in platinum.

When Did She First Get Married?

Miranda first got married on July 22, 2010 to British actor Orlando Bloom.

When And Why Did Her First Marriage End?

Miranda and husband Orlando announced their split on October 25, 2013, although they had already been separated for several months before that. The two are still friends, although Miranda has said that one of the reasons why they split was, “We weren’t bringing out the best in each other.”

Who Has Miranda Kerr Dated In The Past?

Miranda has been linked to Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber, although neither of them ever confirmed being her boyfriend. Before she got married to Orlando Bloom in 2010, she dated Tamarama member Jay Lyon and finance broker Adrian Camilleri.

Who Is Miranda Kerr Currently Married To?

Miranda Kerr is currently married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

When Did They Get Married?

She married her fiance Evan on May 27, 2017 in an intimate ceremony held in their LA Home backyard.

Does Miranda Kerr Have Any Children?

Yes! Miranda has three kids: Flynn, her son with ex-husband Orlando, and sons Hart and Myles with Evan Spiegel.

What Awards Has Miranda Kerr Won?

She’s walked the red carpet several times, but Miranda Kerr hasn’t won any awards yet.

Who Is Miranda Kerr's Agent?

Miranda is currently under the management of IMG Models.

Miranda Kerr on the catwalk Getty

Does Miranda Kerr Have Her Own Perfume?

No, but she does have her own skincare line.

What Films Or TV Shows Has Miranda Kerr Been In?

Miranda had a cameo on How I Met Your Mother in 2007, and she’s also been a guest judge on Project Runway All Stars and Project Runway Australia. Her most recent small-screen appearance was in 2016, when Miranda was a guest mentor for Australia’s Next Top Model.

Does Miranda Kerr Have An Album?

No, but you can hear her on Bobby Fox’s 2014 album, The Fantastic Mr. Fox. Although some people think her first song was a duet with Bobby to cover Elvis Presley’s You’re The Boss, Miranda’s pipes were first showcased in 2012 for a Japanese TV commercial.

What Are Miranda Kerr's Most Famous Quotes?

“A rose can never be a sunflower, and a sunflower can never be a rose. All flowers are beautiful in their own way, and that’s like women too.”

“For me, family is life. The decision to start one wasn’t complex at all. My career has been wonderful, but it’s not my life.”

Was Miranda Kerr A Victoria's Secret Angel?

Yes. Miranda was the first Australian to model underwear for Victoria’s Secret, and she became an Angel in 2007.

Who Has Miranda Kerr Modelled For?

Miranda has an incredible portfolio! Some of the brands she’s modelled for include Balenciaga, Prada, Seafolly Swimwear, and Roberto Cavalli. She’s also appeared on the cover of Vogue Australia several times.

Does Miranda Kerr Ride A Motorcycle?

Yes. She’s been riding since the age of five.

Has Miranda Kerr Ever Been On Ellen?

Yes. Ellen even gave her a winged baby carrier for Flynn when she appeared!

What Have Miranda Kerr's Best Fashion Moments Been?

She’s worn some gorgeous clothes over the years, but our favourite Miranda fashion moment was when she wore a red Kaufmanfranco gown to Vanity Fair’s 2016 Oscars party. A close second is the stunning black Balmain gown to the Warner Bros.’s 2018 Golden Globes afterparty, while still pregnant with baby Hart.

What Have Miranda Kerr's Best Hairstyles Been?

Miranda’s famous for wearing her wavy brown hair down simply over her shoulders, but one of our favourite hairstyles from her was a chic blonde bob that made her blue eyes pop!

What Is Miranda Kerr's Real Hair Colour?

Miranda’s long hair is naturally a light brown colour, although she’s been known to put golden highlights in from time to time.

Does Miranda Kerr Wear Glasses?

No, although she’s obsessed with sunglasses!

Does Miranda Kerr Have Any Tattoos?

Yes! Miranda has a tiny star tattoo in white ink on her wrist.

What Is Miranda Kerr's Makeup Routine?

Miranda’s beauty routine is easy to follow. She mixes Kora Organics Noni Face Oil with RMS Beauty’s “Un” Cover-up as her base, then uses a touch of cream highlighter. For colour, she uses RMS Beauty’s Lip2Cheek in Promise on her lips and cheeks. She also curls her lashes, and is so proficient at doing her makeup on the go that she can pluck her eyebrows without using a mirror!

What Does Miranda Kerr Look Like Without Makeup?

Even with no makeup on, Miranda has no blemishes and glowing, healthy skin! Definitely a natural beauty.

What Is Miranda Kerr's Skincare Routine?

Miranda uses Kora Organics products for her everyday skincare. She starts with the Foaming Cleanser, then applies the Turmeric 2-in-1 Brightening and Exfoliating Mask. Miranda then sprays rose mist before applying Noni Radiant Eye Oil and Noni Bright Vitamin C Serum. She uses a rose quartz face roller to massage her face oils in, claiming that it reduces puffiness and makes skin smoother.

What Is Miranda Kerr's Acne Treatment?

Miranda uses facial oils to treat her breakouts, particularly the Noni Glow Oil from Kora Organics.

What Is Miranda Kerr's Workout Routine?

The Reebok Sportswear model always does a daily half-hour of yoga, before doing Pilates or resistance training. Occasionally, she will change it up by going for a run or a walk.

What Is Miranda Kerr's Diet?

Though the model claims she’s fine with her post-pregnancy ‘mum bod’, we barely see a difference in her weight before and after having her babies. It’s probably easy for her to have natural weight loss because of her healthy diet which is packed with veggies and fruit.

Miranda revealed that she maintains that famous bikini body, by drinking hot lemon water in the morning, then eating plenty of salads and lean proteins for her meals. She’s also fond of making smoothies with almond milk, berries, and almond butter.

Is Miranda Kerr On Instagram?

Yes! Miranda is very popular on social media, with over 12-million followers on her account @mirandakerr.

There’s More To The Supermodel Than Meets The Eye

Miranda Kerr continues to juggle family life with her career, and so far she’s doing an amazing job. With new products being released from Kora Organics and her continued appearances in fashion campaigns, we can’t help but admire the Aussie beauty – she really does seem to have it all!

RELATED: Miranda Kerr Reveals: My Battle With Depression