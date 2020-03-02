But David was having none of it.

With a clear vision of ditching Nick before the tribes merge in a matter of days, the Golden God needed to eliminate the snake to protect himself from any alliances coming for him in the future - AKA, Shonee and Harry.

David decided to test Sharn loyality, because he knows she's secretly two-timing alliances. 'I feel pretty confident with my majority seven alliance... but I don't really trust Sharn.'

He throws Sharn a test, for his entire alliance to vote Nick off.

'I really like Nick,' the barrister told viewers, hinting that she might fall into the Golden God's trust trap.

At tribal council, David host Jonathan LaPaglia, 'We're a great team, a proven team. And I think tonight's vote allows us to have a strong alliance.'

Sharn added that trust is developed over time and through 'voting.'

Which way will she go? Nick or Zach?

'At the end of the day, it's going to be an individual vote,' she added.

'Loyalty can grow and change over time,' Nick said, urging the players to vote in his favour.

But it wasn't Nick's night. He got the majority vote to go home. And Sharn passed David's trust test.

'It's been an absolute honour. I got to play my favourite game twice,' Nick said as his torch was extinguished.