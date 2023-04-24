Eric Braeden, best known for playing Victor Newman in the soap opera The Young and the Restless, has revealed he’s been diagnosed with cancer.
Taking to Facebook, the 82-year-old actor shared in a video that he recently had his left knee replaced.
WATCH: The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden reveals cancer diagnosis
And during the recovery, Eric started to experience severe prostate issues; at one point, he “couldn’t even pee.”
These prostate issues led to Eric seeing two different doctors over the space of six weeks. And the second doctor that Eric saw, found cancer in Eric’s bladder.
“He says, ‘Let me take a look at your bladder…’ And he looks at it and he says, ‘I’ll show it on the screen.’ He says, ‘You have cancer.’ I said, ‘Woah. Huh. Holy sh*t, okay,’” Eric recounted.
Eric Braeden has revealed he has cancer.
CBS
“Needless to say, I was taken aback. But I was determined to deal with it.”
Eric continued, “I [have] had the surgery and they removed the cancer.”
He then shared that, at first, his doctor was confident that all the cancer was removed during the surgery. But then after looking at further test results, the doctor told him that he’d need immunotherapy.
Eric has played Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless since 1980.
The Emmy award-winner, who’s also appeared in Titanic, How I Met Your Mother and The Bold and the Beautiful, divulged that he’s already undergone his first immunotherapy session but is “okay”.
“I’m okay. Really. It’s not bad. Hopefully it stays that way.”
Fans were quick to wish Eric well in the comments section of his video. One fan wrote, “Sending lots of prayers for a full recovery. You got this. Hang in there. ❤️,” while another said, “You got this -- prayers for you and your family...listen to your body and don't overdo things!!!”