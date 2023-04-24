Eric Braeden has revealed he has cancer. CBS

“Needless to say, I was taken aback. But I was determined to deal with it.”

Eric continued, “I [have] had the surgery and they removed the cancer.”

He then shared that, at first, his doctor was confident that all the cancer was removed during the surgery. But then after looking at further test results, the doctor told him that he’d need immunotherapy.

Eric has played Victor Newman in The Young and the Restless since 1980.

The Emmy award-winner, who’s also appeared in Titanic, How I Met Your Mother and The Bold and the Beautiful, divulged that he’s already undergone his first immunotherapy session but is “okay”.

“I’m okay. Really. It’s not bad. Hopefully it stays that way.”



Fans were quick to wish Eric well in the comments section of his video. One fan wrote, “Sending lots of prayers for a full recovery. You got this. Hang in there. ❤️,” while another said, “You got this -- prayers for you and your family...listen to your body and don't overdo things!!!”