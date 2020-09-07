Congratulations! The Wiggles star Simon Pryce has announced he is expecting his first baby with wife Lauren Hannaford Instagram

Lauren also shared her own post and announcement on her Instagram, page, adding: "We love you so much already little one and seeing the excitement pouring out of @simon_wiggle absolutely melts my heart."

She also described Baby Wiggle as quite the, ah, wiggler.

"From the amount that you are moving around in there, it feels like we have a little gymnast on our hands," Lauren wrote.

The pair couldn't be more excited to become parents. Instagram

Lauren also shared her own post and announcement on her Instagram, page, adding: "We love you so much already little one and seeing the excitement pouring out of @simon_wiggle absolutely melts my heart."

She also described Baby Wiggle as quite the, ah, wiggler.

"From the amount that you are moving around in there, it feels like we have a little gymnast on our hands," Lauren wrote.

Simon is best known as the Red Wiggle (pictured with his bandmates). Getty

Lauren and Simon married in 2017 after dating for six years.

The pair met on a Wiggles tour, with Lauren playing several iconic characters in the iconic children's performances - Wags the Dog, Dorothy the Dinosaur and the Octopus.

Simon is clearly smitten with his wife, with the pair sharing some beautiful pictures from their wedding ceremony back in January 2017 with Woman's Day.

Lauren said her husband was the "greatest human ever in her life" during the nuptials, explaining he has an "incredibly kind heart."

We can't wait for these two to start their next parenting chapter together. Congratulations!

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love.