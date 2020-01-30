The Voice contestant Natasha Stuart died from cancer aged 43 Nine

"Do not take a second to think about going to a doctor - even if it's something that you're scared of," she said in the video.

Natasha also spoke out to women suffering from cancer and urged them to keep on fighting the disease.

"I want to be an example that you can be strong, live your life and keep going forward - no matter what happens," she told 9Now ahead of starring on The Voice.

"I want to empower everyone to take a hold of their own health. If you feel something's not right, go and get it checked. Immediately."

Natasha was surrounded by her family when she died at St Vincent's Hospital on Wednesday.

During a career spanning two decades Natasha sang backup for numerous artists, including Goodrem, Jessica Mauboy, Anthony Callea, Boy George, Michael Bolton, Tim Campbell and many others. The professional singer, who lived in Bondi, was a contestant on The Voice last year and joined Delta Goodrem's team. She appeared on the hit reality singing competition to share her story to encourage young women to be vigilant about checking their breasts through regular breast examinations. Her bio on The Voice added: "Singing is a way of healing for her and is her escape from the harsh medical treatment. She’s more than ready to say ‘F*&% CANCER’ and be a beacon of light to others who are also suffering."

A number of people took to her Instagram to express their condolences.

Russell Crowe's ex-wife Danielle Spencer said: "So so sad to hear of your passing. Rip beautiful girl."

One wrote: "I’m reading this with the heaviest heart. I’m going to miss our hangs. 💔 love you."

Another said: "This is such sad news! I loved following your journey! Another angel has grown her wings 😢 Rest easy and never stop singing your song xx"

Natasha sat down with New Idea last year to discuss being diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer at the age of 41.

"I just said to my doctors, 'Aren't I too young?'" Natasha told New Idea.

After coming to terms with her diagnosis, Natasha had to undergo a lumpectomy and a strenuous bout of chemotherapy, but music kept her going.

"The way I stayed positive through chemo was to go and do my gigs," she said.

"Getting up on stage in a wig and being a normal girl was the best thing for me because it was a complete escape. I didn’t look like a cancer patient and no-one would know because I was busting out some Rihanna."

After having several scans and discussions with her doctors, Natasha knew that the only way she would get piece of mind that her cancer wouldn’t return was if she got a double mastectomy.

Of course, at the time Natasha didn’t know if she would make it through the Blind Auditions on The Voice. But, she did! So, the brave singer decided to undergo her surgery during a break from filming.

"But then I got through and it was the best thing to take my mind off surgery because I had something fun to focus on. I thought what a gift after all the pain of chemo," she said.

Natasha said at the time that her experience on the show was extra special to work with her coach, Delta Goodrem, who also went through her own cancer battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

