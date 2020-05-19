The Voice has been given the green light to continue after filming was delayed due to the pandemic. However, according to insiders, coach Kelly Rowland isn’t happy. Nine Network

If the borders were to open up, the Destiny’s Child star has reportedly said she refuses to fly back to film the rest of the season.

“She’s demanding to do the rest of the show via video link from her home in LA,” the insider added.

Meanwhile, another source claims there is a different reason behind her unwillingness to

return Down Under.

Rumour has it that Kelly and Boy George 'don't get along'. Nine Network

“She doesn’t want to work with George,” the source claimed. “It’s no secret that Kelly and George don’t get along.”

The reality show revelation comes after Channel Nine recently revealed the premiere date for season nine of The Voice.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the network confirmed that the singing show, which promises to be its “biggest and boldest” season yet, will return to our screens on May 24.

“There's only 20 days until #TheVoiceAU returns, but who's counting?” the caption stated.

According to the network, all four coaches Delta Goodrem, Boy George, Kelly Rowland and Guy Sebastian will return, along with new host, entertainment reporter Renee Bargh.

Last season’s host Darren McMullen is also set to return to the show, with the network promising that he and Renee will provide a “dynamic” dual hosting role.

