Producers were forced to intervene. Channel Nine

The entire show was halted as producers tried to determine what the ruling was on Guy’s chair turn.

Meanwhile Kelly was furious, slamming Guy’s move as "cheating".

As Today’s entertainment reporter Brooke Boney explained this morning, the producers made a final ruling.

“Obviously, the other coaches didn't take too kindly to that, so a producer had to intervene, ruling that Guy could add him to his roster - but he has to eliminate two of his contestants, not just one, in the Battle Rounds,” Brooke said.

Is that fair? Karl didn’t seem to think so, interrupting Brooke’s segment to blast Guy for what he deemed to be cheating.

Karl was enraged. Channel Nine

“Hang on, so he's already said yes to these two people who are already on his team? And to get Wolf on his team he has eliminate two of the people he's already chosen?” Karl asked.

“Yes, in the Battle Rounds,” co-host Allison confirmed.

Karl continued: “Oh my god. He's a cheater. He's a cheater, that Guy Sebastian!”

Kelly was furious at Guy. Channel Nine

After turning his chair, Guy then tried to convince Kelly to add Wolf to her team, despite not hitting her buzzer.

But, Kelly was adamant: "I'm looking for something specific. How're you going to tell me what to look for my team?

“You're cheating. You are cheating!” she added.

In the spirit of the show, which aims to put the artists first, Wolf was accepted into Guy’s team, however he will go into the battle rounds in a three-way sing off allowing the coach to eliminate an extra artist and balance out his numbers next round.