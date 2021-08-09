Guy is running rings around his fellow coaches, a set spy reveals. Seven

“Guy was exhausted – he felt he was one of the only ones taking it seriously,” says a source.

Despite Keith appearing on the first-ever season in 2012, the insider says it took some work to bring him, Jess and Rita up to speed on how best to play coach.

“Guy delivers in a few sentences what it takes others five minutes to say – he’s a pro!” the source adds.

Keith appeared on the first-ever season in 2012. Seven

Ahead of the new season, The Voice’s judging panel line-up gave us an inside look at what was to come, and nothing was off the table

“There is so much competition and so many ways where everyone is able to get their artistry out there, which is fantastic, but sometimes it can get lost in the wash," Guy said.

"So a show like The Voice enables you to spotlight some artists who you believe in."