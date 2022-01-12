The Voice Generations is hitting screens on January 31st. Seven

With a line-up involving talented families, friends, neighbours, students and teachers, singers will perform their hearts out in the show's famous 'blind' auditions and epic battles to claim their spot in the finale.

“This is the reason why I’ve come back to Australia,” mused judge Rita Ora after witnessing one particularly spectacular audition.

Viewers also got a first look at what to expect from the event in the form of a teaser video.

"Expect show-stopping performances, tears and triumphs as the power of music connects generations like never before."

In the footage, the show's judges - Jessica Mauboy, Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora and Keith Urban - all spoke about how music has connected them to different generations, rippling through their respective families.

"There is no greater feeling than singing with my family," Jessica Mauboy gushes.

Guy had a similar observation about his own personal life, stating: "There's nothing that makes me tear up more than hearing my own kids sing."

Rita, meanwhile, spoke about how music informed her own upbringing, saying: "My father owns pubs and I would go and sing at the pubs; that was the highlight of my weekend."

And Keith also raved about his musical roots, explaining: "I started playing guitar when I was six and my dad played drums and my grandfather played piano."

The Voice Generations kicks off on January 31st on 7 and 7Plus.