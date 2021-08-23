Delta’s back on The Voice! Seven

According to the source, the 30-year-old British pop star has sparked murmurs she might not return next year as she instead turns her attention to her love life.

“Rita could prove to be an issue for Channel 7,” dishes the source. “She’s no longer in Australia, and enjoying her personal life with a new boyfriend. She’s happy – her return is currently not guaranteed.”

But her absence could spell disaster for ratings. Interestingly, it’s Guy who could end up saving the day.

The source points out that the 39-year-old will be “instrumental” in luring back his close friend, Delta, who he worked alongside for the past two years – which is something Channel 7 are desperate to make happen.

We’re told that Delta, 36, had prior commitments that originally prevented her from joining the musical show. However, she’s always been at the top of their wish list.

Thankfully, Delta and Guy have a very good friendship and are always open to helping each other out – Channel 7 knows all Guy has to do is make a few phone calls.

“Delta’s return to Channel 7 can’t be ruled out. It’s quite political, but the network loves nothing more than some friendly rivalry,” the source explains.

What’s more, the TV network has announced a spin-off series, The Voice: Generations, which they’d hoped to film as soon as possible.

Unfortunately for producers, Rita left Australia shortly after filming wrapped on the The Voice earlier this year and appears to have no plans to return, instead enjoying her time in Europe.

“Generations has Delta’s name all over it!” tells a source, who says while negotiations and contracts will “take a lot of work”, Delta’s return to the show seems “inevitable”.