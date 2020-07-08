Industry insiders recently revealed that The Voice co-hosts Darren McMullen and Renee Bargh have apparently been flirting up a storm behind the scenes. Getty

“Here with my lil hot co-host, hot, single and horny,” Darren quips in the video.

“Wow... thanks for that,” Renee replies, clearly shocked by the off-the-cuff remark.

Laughing off his comment, Darren quickly clarified that he actually meant to say the word "thirsty", which means having a strong desire for something.

Renee interjected: “No one is as thirsty as you,” to which Darren replied: “it’s true!’

Darren seemingly fuelled the rumours by gushing over his co-host in a behind-the-scenes video, while dropping a subtle clue about his feelings towards Renee. Instagram

A short time later, Darren added another video to his Instagram story, in which he revealed that Renee had been “inundated” with requests from potential love interests.

Offering to be a gatekeeper of sorts for potential suitors, the Scottish-born TV presenter then asked love interests to send him their applications and explain what they "brought to the table".

“I will sift through the applicants and pass on the best ones,” he quipped before adding: “Just look at me as a jealous older brother that you have to get through to grab a date.”

Darren, 38, revealed a surprising piece of information about Renee, 33, while taking fans on an impromptu tour of the set during rehearsals. Getty

After realising what he had said, Darren seemingly corrected his Freudian slip by professing he actually meant to say “over-protective older brother” and not “jealous”.

Spelling out his mistake in an overlaying video caption, he then added that his original statement “would be weird”.

Darren concluded by wishing applicants good luck, saying: “you're going to need it.”