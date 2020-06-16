How did you come to re-join the show?
“I came back to Australia in March 2019 for a holiday and I auditioned for SeaChange. After SeaChange, I went straight into filming The Masked Singer,” Darren said.
“I remember being in that massive prawn costume watching (host) Osher Günsberg doing his thing and feeling really nostalgic for The Voice.
“Serendipitously, a few weeks after I got a phone call from Nine asking if I’d consider coming back to The Voice. Couldn’t wait to get back on the show,” he added.
Did you miss the show and what do you love about The Voice this time around?
“I really did, I’ve mostly been hosting docu-series style shows overseas,” Darren admitted.
“Although I really love that genre, there’s a special buzz you get from walking out on stage on the biggest show in Australia and knowing everything you say goes live to the nation, mistakes and all.”
How are you keeping the competitive coaches under control?
“It may surprise you to hear that it’s actually me that people struggle to control and keep well behaved. The coaches are angels compared to me,” Darren quipped.
How is iso-life?
The TV presenter confessed: “I’ve really used the time to slow down and learn new things. I’ve become obsessed with cooking.
“I’ve been going down rabbit holes of Gordon Ramsay and [watching] Jamie Oliver videos to 2 or 3am,” he added
