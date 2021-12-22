Filming for The Voice finished earlier than planned due to a positive COVID case. Seven

“Filming of the new season of The Voice was due to wrap today for the year,” a Seven spokeswoman said.

“Today’s filming was postponed. Production will resume in mid-January, as planned. All Covid safety protocols have been – and will continue to be – strictly followed, including daily rapid testing for all crew and talent, social distancing and limits on the number of people on set.”

The singing show is filmed at Sydney's Fox Studios in Moore Park.

Filming is expected to resume after the scheduled holiday break. Seven

This isn't the first time a hit show has been interrupted by a COVID outbreak, with The Masked Singer being forced into an immediate shutdown in 2020.

While being filmed in Melbourne, a dancer on the show tested positive, which led to the infection of six other dancers and multiple crew members.

And it wasn't just reality shows that were scarred by the pandemic, as filming for popular soap Home & Away was interrupted multiple times.

WATCH: Vampire performs Gangsta’s Paradise on The Masked Singer Australia (Article continues after video)

Filmed at Palm Beach in Sydney as well as a studio in Redfern, the show's cast and crew were forced to make alternate arrangements during the height of the pandemic.

Speaking to the BBC in June 2020, the series' producer, Lucy Addario, explained their team had to take a break from Palm Beach due to social distancing.

Here's hoping there's fewer interruptions to Australia's favourite shows going into 2022.