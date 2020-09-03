Chris (pictured) has revealed how fatherhood has changed him, while reflecting on the heartache of losing his first child through miscarriage. Nine

“I definitely don’t have the same attitude towards that stuff. I am much softer,” Chris said, referring to his previous penchant for extreme activities, such as motorbike riding.

He went on to say that the thought of having a daughter was also something he wasn’t prepared for, which he believes contributed to him changing as a person.

But despite his initial reservations of parenthood, Chris said he has since developed a beautiful bond with the six-month-old, who he loves coming home to every day.

What’s more, Father’s Day will also be extra special for Chris and wife Tash, who suffered a devastating miscarriage during her second trimester in 2018.

The Voice winner Chris Sebastian (top left) is set to enjoy his first Father’s Day on Sunday, after he and wife Natasha (top right) welcomed their first child, a daughter called Ava (bottom), in March. Instagram

Reflecting on the heart-breaking ordeal, Chris admitted that he had no idea how common miscarriage was until he and Tash were experiencing it.

But he added that, having gone through the painful experience, he found that it was helpful to write and soon after penned an emotional song titled Soon.

“It sucks, it doesn’t matter when it happens, it just hurts. Writing Soon about the baby we had lost was just incredibly empowering,” he confessed.

Chris and Tash would like to have three children together, but for now, the couple are just enjoying the experience of being parents to baby Ava and Chris releasing new music.

Chris (pictured with Ava) admitted that since becoming a dad he has grown “softer” as a person, who up until Ava’s birth was a “bit of a risk taker”. Instagram

The 31-year-old was announced as the winner of season nine of The Voice Australia in July, taking home $100,000 in cash and a recording contract with EMI Music.

Team Guy’s Johnny Manuel, Team George’s Siala Robson, Team Delta’s Stellar Perry and Team Kelly’s Chris had faced off in the finale in a last ditch bid for victory.

Chris' win topped off a dramatic season which included “cheating” accusations, accidental button pushes, and Kelly Rowland storming off stage after a feud with Guy.