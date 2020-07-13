The Voice coaches are about to get a shake up. Channel Nine

According to the insider, international judges Boy George and Kelly Rowland are on the chopping block as the show pursues a new direction.

“I think they will try and reinvent themselves with two new Aussie judges and use ‘All Aussie Voice’ as a tagline for 2021,” hints the insider.

So, who would join existing Aussie coaches Delta Goodrem and Guy Sebastian? The insider reveals the network already has two icons in their sights: Keith Urban and Kylie Minogue.

Not only are the country star and pop princess major drawcards with large fan bases, but from a logistical perspective, the fact they’re Australian may be a necessity in the post-COVID world.

Already this season, The Voice’s production has been heavily disrupted by George and Kelly being unable to return to Australia due to border restrictions.

Both singers have relationships with the show. Keith, 52, was a fan-favourite as one of the original coaches on the 2012 debut series.

“Keith Urban is top of their list as he was loved first time around,” the insider confirms.

“And he and Nicole [Kidman] can easily return home, being Aussie.”

Meanwhile Kylie, 52, cut her teeth as a coach on The Voice UK before stepping onto the Australian panel in 2014 to replace Delta during her one-season hiatus.

“Kylie would also be top of their wish list as a returning Aussie coach,” the insider reveals.

In hindsight, the decision to pit The Voice against MasterChef was a disaster.

There was early conjecture that the long-running reality cooking show may have run its course and no longer appeal to audiences.

But new judges Melissa Leong, Jock Zonfrillo and Andy Allen reinvigorated the format and brought viewers back to the show.

Nine has noted how MasterChef’s total overhaul of the judging panel resulted in monster ratings, and would now want to emulate that success on The Voice, the insider says.

“A fresh, new line-up has worked in spades for MasterChef and Nine are talking about doing the same.”

The Veronicas are also reportedly being touted as potential new additions.

Jess and Lisa Origliasso stepped in as guest mentors for Team George and the insider hints the network will closely monitor the audience’s reception to the 35-year-old twins.

“If The Veronicas work as mentors, they will be considered,” the insider says. “Plus it would be a great stunt to bring back the double coach red chair, just as they did with the Madden brothers.”

