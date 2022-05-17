Lane Pittman received four chair turns during his blind audition on The Voice. Seven

Instantly, dots started connecting for the Blue Ain’t Your Color singer, who told Lane it “felt like (he) really knew what this song is about”.

“And then it was a bit shaky with the pitch and everything, but that’s why” Keith added. “I so understand that, I can work with that with you.”

The other judges shared similar sentiments to Keith, with Rita Ora saying the singer's voice put her in a “trance”, while Jessica Mauboy deemed the audition his “magic moment”.

Once the coaches had completed their pitching, the 15-year-old was forced to join a team.

Lane joined Team Keith. Seven

“This is the scary bit now,” he said. “The coach I’d like to go with is Keith.”

Following his performance, Lane’s grandfather, who was watching side-stage, assured his grandson that his late dad “would be proud”.

Overcome with emotion, the Voice's latest addition took to Facebook to thank viewers for their support.

“I want to thank my mum for always being my biggest supporter,” Lane wrote. “My Nan and Pop for always believing in me and helping out when mum works."

Lane made the final two in Keith's team, along with Thando Sikwila. Instagram

He continued: “My brother for being there and that’s about it. My best mates who were in the audience that night. Finally, my dad for giving me a reason to try and make this thing work.”

After braving the call backs and battles, Lane was ultimately put through to the top eight, representing Team Keith along with Thando Sikwila.

In an Instagram post following the battles, the 15-year-old gushed that Thando’s “talent is unbelievable”.

“You became a second mum to me on the show and now to think we are Keith’s top 2 and in the top 8 is unbelievable. Let’s go kick some a** in the semis.”

