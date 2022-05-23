Lane Pittman. Seven

Lane Pittman | Team Keith

After Thando Sikwila and Lane Pittman sung their hearts out, Keith Urban struggled to choose the victor, deeming them both “storytellers”.

“You’ve both shown huge leaps of growth from the Blinds to here and I think for all of us coaches that’s the number one thing we are looking for: someone that is going to evolve and grow as an artist every step of the way. You have both done that equally. It’s extraordinary," he said.

In the end, the country crooner put Thando through to the grand final, while Lane just missed out.

Taking to Instagram at the end of his Voice journey, Lane congratulated his fellow contestants and thanked the crew.

“They cut out most of my speech so I'll reiterate it here," he wrote. "Thank you to the producers, coaches, music team, the band, hair and make-up, wardrobe, our runners, the talent team and anyone who helped on this show. It relies on us as the singers just as much as it does on you.”

Jael Wena.

Jael Wena | Team Jess

After telling Faith Sosene to “give yourself permission now to believe in yourself,” Jess Mauboy was moved to tears after her powerhouse performance, ultimately choosing to put her through to the grand final over Jael Wena.

Jael also commemorated the experience on Instagram, deeming her Voice journey “amazing”.

“@faithsoseneofficial omggg I am so so so proud of you and cannot wait to see your grand finale performance 😆," she wrote.

“Thank you so so much @thevoiceaustyle for the amount of effort you put into this outfit and everyone else who had to thread on the beads 🤣 but regardless I’m so happy that I got this far and can’t wait for the future🤍🤍🤍.”

Xanthe Campbell.

Xanthe Campbell | Team Rita

Rita Ora was tasked with choosing between Lachie Gill's performance of déjà vu by Olivia Rodrigo and Xanthe Campbell's rendition of Gayle's abcfedu.

In the end, the former won Rita's vote, with the mentor saying he "steps it up a notch every single time".

"You’re everything one can look for in creating a superstar.”

Xanthe deemed the experience a "huge honour" on her instagram.

"I proved so many things to myself and i couldn’t have done it without the amazing crew and team," she penned. "@ritaora has taught me not only to have faith in my craft, but to truly own the stage and to believe in myself. i’ll forever be grateful that she took me so far in this show.

"And @lachiegillmusic , brother. i love you. you deserve this so much. i am truly so happy and thankful to see you grow. this is just the start big bro ♥️ thankful for you and everything we have been through together."

Cassidy Mackie.

Cassidy Mackie | Team Guy

Jordan Tavita cemented the final spot in Guy Sebastian's team over Cassidy Mackie with an emotional performance of Foreigner’s I Want To Know What Love Is, dedicated to his Nanna.

A gracious Cassidy congratulated Jordan via Instagram, calling him her "best friend".

"I love you forever and then some. Also: none of the love between any of this cast is for show. What you see is what you get. I’ve been #TeamJordan since I met him ❤️," she wrote.

The singer added that she gave the final performance her "best shot".

"For an alto lyrical songwriter, a belty bop is about as far out of the comfort zone as it gets 🙃 but hey, I did the damn thing.

"See ya real soon with a new song or ten xxx."

Voting is now open for Australia to decide who will be crowned The Voice 2022, taking home $100,000 prizemoney and a recording contract with Universal Music Australia.

