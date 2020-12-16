Keith Urban and Rita Ora are joining the new-look version of The Voice when it moves to Channel Seven in 2021. Supplied

Keith, whose wife Nicole Kidman is currently filming Nine Perfect Strangers in Byron Bay, was previously a coach on The Voice Australia way back in 2012 alongside Delta, Seal and Joel Madden and is thrilled to be back.

“The stars have finally aligned again,” Keith said.

“Ten years after spinning in the first season, and just before getting back on stage around the world, I’ve been invited back alongside a very cool and musically diverse panel.”

Australian Idol's Jesssica Mauboy is also on board. Getty

Rita, who has been a judge on both The Voice UK and The X Factor, also said she was excited to get started.

“I love The Voice and I absolutely adore Australia so this is a match made in heaven,” she said.

Guy Sebastian is the only returning coach from Channel Nine's version of the show. Channel Nine

Last week, longtime coach Delta confirmed she wouldn’t return to The Voice in 2021, despite being part of the reality show from its debut (apart from season two when Kylie Minogue filled her chair).

Sharing the news in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday night, the Solid Gold singer revealed the time has come for her to cut ties with the show and move on to her next chapter.

“What a ride we had red chair❤!” she wrote.

“One of the most powerful gifts of my nine year journey on The Voice has been finding my own voice amongst all of it. The heart, the dreams people shared, the exceptional talent and the constant inspiration of being around music - so many magic moments that I am so proud of and I am truly grateful for it all."

“Wishing everyone all the best for a great season ahead. #TeamDelta lives on in my heart and now onto a very exciting new chapter.”

The Voice’s 10th season is due to start filming in 2021.

