Jessica Mauboy: "I was in tears for days"

Jessica Mauboy faced one of the hardest moments of her Voice coaching career when she had to farewell her own mentors, the Bushwackers.

Dobe Newton and Roger Corbett opted to leave the show, saving their coach, Jess, from having to decide between moving them or powerhouse vocalist Ezra Williams into the next round.

The announcement saw Jess break down in tears, and our sources say she was a “complete wreck” for a few days after, “as what happened really sunk in”.

Jess, 34, describes the Bushwackers as being “family”. Thanking them for their guidance and support, she explained: “I have a connection with these two, it goes way back to when I was about 14 years old. I won a country music competition; I didn’t think I would make it really; I will never ever forget that.”

