Instead, Guy will be joined on the coaching panel by Australian country music superstar Keith Urban, actress and artist Rita Ora, and Jess Mauboy, one of Australia’s most talented and favourite ever singers to come out of a reality TV show.

Channel Seven has begun revealing this year’s hopefuls, we’ve rounded up who is who below.

Jordan Fuller, 19



Jordan has spent his whole life immersed in music, with a singing teacher for a mother.



He chose to perform Harry Style's hit song Falling for the four judges, and in a short clip released by Channel Seven, it's clear he more than impressed them.



"I can't believe how somebody this young has that much soul in his voice," Rita Ora says in the preview clip.



However, in a wholesome twist, Jordan isn't the only Fuller to appear on the show as he will be joined by his sister, Sian.

Sian Fuller, 16



The teenager had only intended to support her brother, but she ended up stepping onto the stage to test her fate after talking with the show's host Sonia Kruger.



But will she impress the judges, too?

