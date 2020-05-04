Channel Nine has revealed the premiere date for the season nine of The Voice. Nine

According to the network, all four coaches Delta Goodrem, Boy George, Kelly Rowland and Guy Sebastian will return, along with new host, entertainment reporter Renee Bargh.

Last season’s host Darren McMullen is also set to return to the show, with the network promising that he and Renee will provide a “dynamic” dual hosting role.

This year’s contestants, which includes an international winner of The Voice and a previous Australian Idol winner, are vying for an EMI Music contact and $100,000 in prizemoney.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the network confirmed that the singing show, which promises to be its “biggest and boldest” season yet, will return to our screens on May 24. Nine

What’s more, the latest “All-Stars” season will also introduce “the Block”, a game tactic that the coaches can use during the Blind Auditions.

Each coach will be allowed two Blocks which they can use to deny other coaches’ from pitching for the voices they hear – in other words, they will be ruled out as a coach.

According to Nine, more details surroundings the “The Playoffs” and “Showdowns” will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Fans can look forward to some of the most unique voices ever to grace The Voice stage, and some of the most heartfelt, jaw-dropping and controversial moments in the nine-year history of the show,” the network confirmed in an official statement.

According to the network, all four coaches Delta Goodrem, Boy George, Kelly Rowland and Guy Sebastian will return, along with new host, entertainment reporter Renee Bargh. Nine

The latest announcement comes after Nine released an emotional first-look promo.

In the clip, coaches Kelly Rowland, Delta Goodrem, Boy George and Guy Sebastian couldn't stop the tears as a contestant sang a stirring rendition of Amazing Grace.

'There is a story behind every single moment we just felt,' Kelly said, visibly shaken by the singer's talent.

The Voice will premiere at 7pm on Sunday May 24 on Nine.