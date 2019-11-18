Will.i.am took to Twitter to voice his outrage at how he was treated on a Qantas flight. Twitter

At the time, The Veronicas claimed the same flight attendant was involved when they were kicked off a Qantas flight in September.

"We support Will.iam," they wrote in a since-deleted statement on Twitter. "Sadly this female flight attendant was 1 of 2 attendants involved in our incident with Qantas.

"We feel sickened she was given no reprisal and has instead continued to abuse her position, discriminate, and misuse the full force and intimidation of the Australian Federal Police to her agenda.

"In this case to menace will.i.am and other POC (persons of colour) on this flight."

The Veronicas shared their support for will.i.am on Twitter. Twitter

Qantas told 10 daily the allegations were "not true" and it was not the same flight attendant.

While others onboard the flight confirmed the rapper's story, Qantas "completely reject" the allegation that the incident was based off race.

"There was a misunderstanding on board, which seems to have been exacerbated by will.i.am wearing noise-cancelling headphones and not being able to hear instructions from crew," a spokesman said in a statement.

"We'll be following up with will.i.am and wish him well for the rest of the tour."