The Veronicas delete Twitter account after shock accusation
Things haven't been easy for the pair since they were escorted off a plane.
Chadielle Fayad
The Veronicas appear to have deleted their Twitter account following a recent incident involving Qantas and artist will.i.am.
On Sunday evening, Lisa and Jessica Origliasso's Twitter account disappeared just hours after they shared their support for the American musician, who claimed a flight attendant had been "overly aggressive" to him because he couldn't hear her through his noise-cancelling headphones.
"I'm sorry to say me and my group have experienced they (sic) worse service due to a overly aggressive flight attendant... I don't want to believe she racist. But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour," will.i.am tweeted.
In another Tweet, he included a photo of the woman in question, writing:
"@Qantas Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control the police finally let me go. Imagine if the police were as aggressive as (the flight attendant)," he wrote.
Will.i.am took to Twitter to voice his outrage at how he was treated on a Qantas flight.
At the time, The Veronicas claimed the same flight attendant was involved when they were kicked off a Qantas flight in September.
"We support Will.iam," they wrote in a since-deleted statement on Twitter. "Sadly this female flight attendant was 1 of 2 attendants involved in our incident with Qantas.
"We feel sickened she was given no reprisal and has instead continued to abuse her position, discriminate, and misuse the full force and intimidation of the Australian Federal Police to her agenda.
"In this case to menace will.i.am and other POC (persons of colour) on this flight."
The Veronicas shared their support for will.i.am on Twitter.
Qantas told 10 daily the allegations were "not true" and it was not the same flight attendant.
While others onboard the flight confirmed the rapper's story, Qantas "completely reject" the allegation that the incident was based off race.
"There was a misunderstanding on board, which seems to have been exacerbated by will.i.am wearing noise-cancelling headphones and not being able to hear instructions from crew," a spokesman said in a statement.
"We'll be following up with will.i.am and wish him well for the rest of the tour."
Qantas claims the incident was sparked by Will.I.Am wearing noise-cancelling headphones and being unable to hear instructions form the crew.