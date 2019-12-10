But, it has been revealed that there is a tipple that Queen Elizabeth II is said to enjoy every Christmas, and it’s rather surprising!

With Christmas well and truly on the way, Buckingham Palace are sure to have preparations for the celebrations underway.

Royal expert Ingrid Stewart revealed in the documentary Inside Sandringham: Holidaying with The Queen that Her Majesty is very fond of a martini on Christmas day.

"I think the Queen likes a martini,” she said. “Other people would rather have champagne.”

However, she revealed that Prince Philip tends to stick to beer and that the drinks can be rather strong.

"Prince Philip isn't a great drinker, he always used to drink pale ale,” she revealed.