Eagle-eyed royalists might have noticed that Prince William doesn't wear a wedding ring on his finger – unlike his father Prince Charles and brother Harry.

St James' Palace reportedly issued a statement that confirmed Wills’ decision ahead of his 2011 wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Despite Wills’ preference not to wear a wedding band, his brother Harry opted for a modern version of the traditional ring.

Court jewellers Cleave and Company, who created Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding bands reportedly released a statement ahead of their royal wedding.

William hasn't worn a wedding band for the entire duration of his nine-year marriage to Kate Middleton because he apparently doesn't like jewellery of any kind.

"Ms. Markle's ring has been fashioned from a piece of Welsh Gold, gifted by Her Majesty The Queen,” the statement began.

“Prince Harry's ring will be a Platinum Band with a textured finish. Both rings were crafted in the Cleave workshop," the message added.

Like Harry, Prince Charles also wears a wedding ring – a classic gold band next to a signet ring on the little finger of his left hand.

The royal revelation comes after William and Kate shared a sweet message with royal fans to celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on April 29.

The couple took to their Kensington Royal Instagram account and posted a photo from their wedding day.

In the snap, the royal pair can be seen beaming from ear-to-ear as they stood in the doorway of Westminster Abbey after exchanging vows.

"Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding anniversary!" the captioned read.