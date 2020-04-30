The couple have been married for nine years. Getty Images

Indeed, Angela also admits that while they dated for many years before tying the knot, this just helped solidify their relationship.

“Kate has been by William’s side in her 20s and 30s, so she knows what it’s like to be royal,’ Angela says.

And, she admits that during the Covid-19 pandemic, we have had the chance to see the couple interacting in a more casual manner providing a glimpse into their relationship.

We have seen the couple in a more relaxed manner in recent video calls. Getty Images

“I love the way Kate sort of took the lead,” says Ange.

“I think we have seen this real sense of partnership and team work, I mean they are incredibly dutiful and believe in the royal family and what it stands for and their role in it.”

She adds: “I think they are nine years on they look closer than ever… They have a very united family and clearly work well as a partnership.”

