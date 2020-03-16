Last month, a trailer for the upcoming show appeared to take a subtle swipe at rival program Married At First Sight as it mentions the marriages and babies from previous seasons.

After mentioning successful love stories, a voice over says: 'The most beautiful love stories have been born from the only show that proves the power of love.'

The voice-over says: 'Each of these kids wouldn't have been born if their dad hadn't fallen in love with their mum. If a farmer didn't meet his wife.'

The promo then reveals that the show has produced nine marriages and '20 Aussie kids'.

Last year, New Idea looked back at the farmers who got their happily ever after.

The reality television series is based on the British reality show Farmer Wants a Wife.

It first came to Australia in 2007 and was hosted by Getaway presenter Natalie Gruzlewski.

After eight seasons, it was canned in 2012, but was picked up again in 2016, hosted by Sam McClymont. After just one season, it was cancelled in December 2016.

