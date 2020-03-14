The real reason Harry and Meghan left Archie in Canada
The Duke and Duchess were recently in the UK attending their final lot of royal engagements.
The real reason why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left son Archie Harrison at home in Canada during a recent trip the UK has been revealed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended their final round of royal engagements before they stepped down as senior members of the royal family on March 31.
The former Suits actress attended a meeting with scholars in the Association of Commonwealth Universities where she revealed that fears around coronavirus is the reason her baby son stayed back in Canada.
Journalist Bryony Gordon from The Daily Telegraph, reports that Meghan discussed “how to prevent the spread of coronavirus throughout the globe”, before adding: “the decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic.”
Meghan chatted with attendee Claire Spencer about her baby son, saying “he’s into everything”.
Claire received an award on behalf of her husband Lee “Frank” Spencer from the former Suits actress, and later told Hello! that Meghan said, “Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now and is into everything.”
Meanwhile a well-placed royal insider revealed to PEOPLE, that the royal couple’s priority following news they would split their time between the UK and Canada, is very much their son.
“Archie is the priority. It’s very much still about taking care of him and putting the family first. He’s a happy kid — he loves to laugh. Archie and Harry have such a good time together. And Meghan is a great mom. She’s very much about tending to him. They are trying to live their life as regular parents.”