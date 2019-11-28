Queen Elizabeth II has made no secret of the fact that she likes to enjoy the occasional tipple – with her chosen poison being gin! Getty

“The Queen likes her ice cubes in her glass to be round so they don’t chink quite as much as square ones.” Karen said.

The expert went on to say that the Queen’s apparent disliking of the clinking sound even led to her hubby Prince Philip apparently inventing a machine that makes tiny ice balls.

While Her Majesty is in no way a regular drinker, her former chef Darren McGrady said she often likes to relax in the evening with a glass of her favourite drink of gin and Dubbonet.

It has been revealed the British monarch has a rather unusual request that she always makes sure all the kitchen staff know when she orders her favourite beverage. Getty

“Just in the evening… she certainly doesn’t drink four glasses a day,” Darren said.

He added that her usual drink of choice at dinnertime is a German sweet wine.

The Queen’s rather unusual tipple request comes after it was revealed that she is seriously considering stepping down from her royal duties, so Charles can take his place on the throne.

Her Majesty always asks for her ice-cold drinks to be served with round-shaped cubes. Getty

According to Express, the Queen is seriously considering calling it a day when she turns 95 in two years, so that she can ensure the handing over of responsibilities is seamless.

In an interview with royal correspondent Robert Jobson, a former senior member of royal household made the claim about the Queen potentially stepping down.

“Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless,” the insider said.