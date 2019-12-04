Like most people, the Queen has her own special set of rules for entertaining guests and foreign dignitaries at Buckingham Palace. Getty

Royal commentator Phil Dampier said the British monarch enforces this unusual rule for one very important reason – but it’s not what you might think.

“She won’t let 13 people sit down at a dinner table, not because she is superstitious but in case guests are,” Phil said.

The royal commentator said while the Queen herself isn’t one to believe in old wives’ tales, she nevertheless does believe in paranormal phenomena.

It has been revealed that Her Majesty has one very surprising rule that must be adhered to when organising her VIP guest lists. Getty

“She does believe in ghosts and has several lucky charms in her handbag," he added.

The expert continued to say that preparations for one of the Queen’s lavish affairs – including setting the formal dinner table – can take up to five days to complete.

The reason for the lengthy process is because the dinner table spread consists of 2,000 individually unique silver-gilt knives, forks and spoons laid out for 150 guests.

The Queen makes sure there is never 13 guests in total at one of her formal dinners or intimate candlelight suppers. Getty

All of the bespoke pieces are laid out in very specific places on the dinner table, and not even Her Majesty has a full matching set of cutlery.

The Queen’s dinner rule comes after it was revealed she has an equally unusual request that she makes sure all the kitchen staff know when she orders her favourite beverage.

Speaking to The Sun, Karen Dolby, who wrote Queen Elizabeth II’s Guide to Life, claimed that Her Majesty always asks for her ice-cold drinks to be served with round-shaped cubes.