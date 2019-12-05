Getty

Low revealed that The Queen looked at Anne to see which world leader was next, but there was nobody, hence the shoulder shrug by Anne.



“This excellent bit of sleuthing comes from the very wonderful Laura Elston of the Press Association, who is as impartial a witness as you could hope for,” Low said on Twitter.

The President is in town for the Nato summit, where he admitted that climate change is an issue and that he listened to the concerns of Prince Charles during an afternoon tea at Clarence House.



“What he really feels one way about is the future,” Mr Trump told ITV.

“He wants to make sure future generations have climate that is good climate as opposed to a disaster, and I agree.

“I did mention a number of things, I did say the United States right now has among the cleanest climates,” he concluded.