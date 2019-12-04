According to the publication, a whistle-blower wrote to the Queen and Prince Charles 'to express concern about the Duke of York’s friendship with David Rowland – who co-owned an offshore fund in the British Virgin Islands tax haven with Andrew.'

This was four months ago.

It's believed the Queen and her advisers chose to take no action against Andrew, despite the letters reportedly detailing how her son acted 'on his business partner’s behalf while on official duties abroad in his role as UK Special Representative for International Trade and Investment from 2001 until 2011.'

A Palace spokesperson played down the claims. 'All sorts of letters are sent to members of the Royal Family.

'We aren’t going to respond to each one.If something serious is raised then it will be looked at.'