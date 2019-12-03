Prince Charles' wife is a patron or president to 90 charities and organisations, and while she's taken a slight step back from public duties, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is ready to upgrade her title to Queen Consort, says a royal insider.

Charles' second wife is being primed by the Queen herself to take on the monarchy's second most powerful role.

Royal expert Penny Juror told GoodHousekeeping.com, 'Camilla will be a hugely supportive consort.

'She will give Charles the strength and confidence to do the job he was born to do.'

And what's more, says Juror, 'He will be a better king for having her by his side.'