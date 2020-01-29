Not many 93-year-olds are on social media, but it has been revealed that The Queen not only has her own iPad and laptop but she also has a secret Facebook account.
Watch: The Queen jokes 'I'm still alive' when asked if she's well
According to the Daily Mail: “the Queen also has an iPad and a laptop, and she has a personal account on Facebook.”
“Though no one outside the Palace knows how many ‘Friends’ she has.”
But, don’t expect to be able to find Her Majesty on Facebook anytime soon as all her computers and social media accounts are highly protected.
“She has her own mobile, has learned how to text and her phone is among the most sophisticated in the world. It is encrypted, like those used by the security services, and is said to be impossible to be hacked into,” it’s further revealed.
The Queen says she finds it strange to see the back of phones in crowds.
While, the monarch is also said to have been trained how to use the latest technology by experts, like most grandparents, she is also reported to have relied on help from her grandchildren, Peter Philips and Zara Tindall.
Despite embracing technology in private, it is reported that The Queen loathes mobile phones when in public.
Indeed, US ambassador Matthew Barzun told Tatler magazine that she finds it “strange” to see the backs of phones during walkabouts and “misses eye contact".