Watch: The Queen jokes 'I'm still alive' when asked if she's well

Not many 93-year-olds are on social media, but it has been revealed that The Queen not only has her own iPad and laptop but she also has a secret Facebook account.

According to the Daily Mail: “the Queen also has an iPad and a laptop, and she has a personal account on Facebook.”

“Though no one outside the Palace knows how many ‘Friends’ she has.”

But, don’t expect to be able to find Her Majesty on Facebook anytime soon as all her computers and social media accounts are highly protected.

“She has her own mobile, has learned how to text and her phone is among the most sophisticated in the world. It is encrypted, like those used by the security services, and is said to be impossible to be hacked into,” it’s further revealed.